1 killed after two groups of TMC clashed in WB's Durgapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that results of the Bihar assembly polls and bypolls across states have proved that "development" will be the only basis for politics in the 21st century and credited women for powering the BJP's political fortunes as its "silent voters". Addressing BJP workers at a thanksgiving programme here following the electoral victory, PM Modi also attributed the NDA's win in Bihar to its mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas" and also launched a veiled attack on the West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, saying those who cannot challenge the saffron party democratically have resorted to "murdering" its workers to realise their goals. Watch the full video for more details.
Home Minister Amit Shah on November 06 slammed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee by saying All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work in the state. He said, "Trinamool didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work... They have made three sets of laws in the state - one for the nephew (of Mamata Banerjee), one for their vote bank, and one for the common Bengali." "West Bengal leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers. In last one year, 100 BJP workers have been killed, but what action has been taken?" he asked. HM is on a two-day visit to WB, and today is the last day of his visit in the state.
A scuffle broke out between two fractions of Trinamool Congress workers at Nazirhut area in Cooch Behar on Nov 06. Several persons were injured in the incident. Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. People torched several vehicles this morning. Workers were later dispersed following police intervention.
Heavy waterlogging took place in West Bengal's Durgapur on September 18 after incessant rainfall in the city. The water level is up to knee in various places. Situation got worse as water entered the houses of the locals creating havoc in their daily routine. Waterlogging created halt in public movement restricting people to reach their houses. Locals wait for the water to get drained. No help has been provided from the authorities so far.
Many videos on the internet showcase people doing their part to ensure animals' well-being. One such video was shared by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter. The video gives a glimpse of a train that was stopped by the loco pilot in West Bengal. The loco pilot stopped the train to allow safe passage for elephants crossing the tracks. The one and a half minutes video was filmed along the Sivok-Gulma section in Bengal. The train halts mid-way as three elephants, including a calf, can cross the tracks. Piyush Goyal applauded the loco pilot for his 'alertness and prompt action'. Posted on November 11, the clip has garnered close to 2 lakh views and lots of comments.
