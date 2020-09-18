Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1 killed after two groups of TMC clashed in WB's Durgapur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:16s - Published
1 killed after two groups of TMC clashed in WB's Durgapur

1 killed after two groups of TMC clashed in WB's Durgapur

One person was killed after two groups of Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed in West Bengal's Durgapur.

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm in Andal town on November 11.

TMC worker succumbed to a gunshot injury and two others were wounded.

Police investigation is underway.

Speaking to media, TMC leader, Bishun Dev Nonia said, "The incident took place around 10.30 pm last night.

One party worker has succumbed to a gunshot injury and two others are injured.

We urge police to investigate the matter."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

All India Trinamool Congress All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India

‘Women are BJP’s ‘silent voters’: PM Modi thanks people NDA win in Bihar [Video]

‘Women are BJP’s ‘silent voters’: PM Modi thanks people NDA win in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that results of the Bihar assembly polls and bypolls across states have proved that "development" will be the only basis for politics in the 21st century and credited women for powering the BJP's political fortunes as its "silent voters". Addressing BJP workers at a thanksgiving programme here following the electoral victory, PM Modi also attributed the NDA's win in Bihar to its mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas" and also launched a veiled attack on the West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, saying those who cannot challenge the saffron party democratically have resorted to "murdering" its workers to realise their goals. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 11:08Published
Shah slams Mamata, says TMC chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 [Video]

Shah slams Mamata, says TMC chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19

Home Minister Amit Shah on November 06 slammed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee by saying All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work in the state. He said, "Trinamool didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work... They have made three sets of laws in the state - one for the nephew (of Mamata Banerjee), one for their vote bank, and one for the common Bengali." "West Bengal leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers. In last one year, 100 BJP workers have been killed, but what action has been taken?" he asked. HM is on a two-day visit to WB, and today is the last day of his visit in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published
Several vehicles torched after clash erupts between fractions of TMC workers in Cooch Behar [Video]

Several vehicles torched after clash erupts between fractions of TMC workers in Cooch Behar

A scuffle broke out between two fractions of Trinamool Congress workers at Nazirhut area in Cooch Behar on Nov 06. Several persons were injured in the incident. Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. People torched several vehicles this morning. Workers were later dispersed following police intervention.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Durgapur Durgapur Metropolitan City / Urban Agglomeration in West Bengal, India

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in West Bengal [Video]

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in West Bengal

Heavy waterlogging took place in West Bengal's Durgapur on September 18 after incessant rainfall in the city. The water level is up to knee in various places. Situation got worse as water entered the houses of the locals creating havoc in their daily routine. Waterlogging created halt in public movement restricting people to reach their houses. Locals wait for the water to get drained. No help has been provided from the authorities so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Bengal BJP chief greeted with black flags at Alipurduar, stones hurled at his convoy

 Stones were hurled and black flags shown at BJP state president Dilip Ghosh's convoy in Jaigaon area of Bengal's Alipurduar district on Thursday, where he had..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Driver stops train to let elephants cross tracks, Piyush Goyal shares video [Video]

Watch: Driver stops train to let elephants cross tracks, Piyush Goyal shares video

Many videos on the internet showcase people doing their part to ensure animals' well-being. One such video was shared by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter. The video gives a glimpse of a train that was stopped by the loco pilot in West Bengal. The loco pilot stopped the train to allow safe passage for elephants crossing the tracks. The one and a half minutes video was filmed along the Sivok-Gulma section in Bengal. The train halts mid-way as three elephants, including a calf, can cross the tracks. Piyush Goyal applauded the loco pilot for his 'alertness and prompt action'. Posted on November 11, the clip has garnered close to 2 lakh views and lots of comments.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published

Andal, Paschim Bardhaman Andal, Paschim Bardhaman Census Town in West Bengal, India