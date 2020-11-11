Global  
 

Tampa Bay area families wake up without power following Tropical Storm Eta

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Tampa Bay area families wake up without power following Tropical Storm Eta

Rain starting to pick up at Clearwater beach as Eta moves over Tampa Bay [Video]

Rain starting to pick up at Clearwater beach as Eta moves over Tampa Bay

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:56Published
Conditions intensify on Clearwater Beach as Eta moves over Tampa Bay [Video]

Reporter Ryan Smith is on Clearwater Beach as the conditions continue to intensify as Tropical Storm Eta moves over Tampa Bay.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:40Published
Mayor Jane Castor holds conference as Tropical Storm Eta moves into Tampa Bay [Video]

Mayor Jane Castor holds conference as Tropical Storm Eta moves into Tampa Bay

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 04:47Published
Conditions worsen in Manatee County due to Tropical Storm Eta [Video]

Conditions worsen in Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County as Tropical Storm Eta moves into Tampa Bay area.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:58Published

Tropical Storm Eta dumps blustery rain on Florida west coast

Tropical Storm Eta is dumping torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogs over the...
Newsday - Published


Tampa couple left homeless after strong winds from Tropical Storm Eta drop massive tree on home [Video]

A Tampa couple is now homeless after a massive tree fell on their home in the strong winds associated with Tropical Storm Eta. Story: https://wfts.tv/3lpMZhP

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:23Published
Desperate families shelter on roofs as Typhoon Vamco causes severe flooding in the Philippines [Video]

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11-11-20 11PM [Video]

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:38Published