‘Tejashwi a good boy but…’: BJP leader Uma Bharti speaks on Bihar verdict

BJP leader Uma Bharti said that Madhya Pradesh has the potential of becoming model number one of AatmaNirbhar Bharat. She said that MP is less populated and has forest, water reserves and that is why it has the potential of becoming first model of AatmaNirbhar Bharat.
BJP leader Uma Bharti said that Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy. But Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn't have been able to run the state. "Lalu would have ultimately been at the helm pushing Bihar back into jungle raj. Tejashwi can lead but after he grows older," she said.
After an intensely fought election, the Bihar election results are out. The NDA is set to return to power - but with a weaker chief minister. The RJD-led alliance failed to muster up a majority — but Tejashwi Yadav’s campaign has made him a leader in his own right. From the Left to Asaduddin Owaisi, other formations too have made a mark in the election. What do the results signify? To discuss the Bihar outcome, HT’s political economy and data editor, Roshan Kishore, joins this edition of HT explains.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 22:37Published
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was on Thursday elected the leader of the Grand Alliance legislature party and thanked the people of Bihar for voting in favour of the Mahagathbandhan. Yadav said the people of people voted in favour of the Grand Alliance while the Election Commission of India gave results that favoured the NDA. RJD emerged as the single largest party in Bihar while NDA secured the majority with 125 seats. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published
Devotees flocked to ghats in Patna to offer 'argha' to Sun God on the last day of Chhath puja. It is the four-day long Hindu festival which is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Today is the final day of the festival, and on the fourth and the final day, devotees pray before sunrise and end their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies.
Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja. People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats. This year, the festival is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many devotees said that they prayed to Chhathi Maiyya to keep everyone safe from the virus. Mumbai witnessed a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chhath puja was observed in Kolkata without much fanfare, as processions synonymous with the festival were largely missing from the city roads, and people performed rituals at the temporary ghats set up by the civic authorities while maintaining a physical distance. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were seen celebrating the festival.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Poll pundits said that Congress' weak performance in Bihar prevented the Opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance from grabbing power, despite ally Rashtriya Janata Dal emerging as the single largest party. Commenting on the results, Kejriwal said that it had started to seem like the Congress doesn't have any 'mai-baap' or 'owner' any longer, and an alternative is needed. He also spoke on the role he sees the AAP playing in national politics. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43Published
JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary take oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar. Vijay Kumar Choudhary served as speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly in the last cabinet. Vijendra Prasad Yadav was the Energy Minister in the former cabinet. Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister. Rashtriya Janata Dal boycotted swearing-in ceremony. NDA had won majority in Assembly elections by securing 125 seats.
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on November 16. This will be Kumar's fourth consecutive term at the helm of the state government. Bharatiya Janata Party's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as Nitish's deputies. His deputy in the last term, Sushil Kumar Modi, did not find a berth in the cabinet. Speaking after the ceremony, Nitish said that he will miss Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the event. Meanwhile, opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the ceremony, alleging miscounting of votes. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15Published
Ahead of local body elections in Kerala, state BJP in-charge, CP Radhakrishnan showed affirmation in party's victory in the upcoming local body polls. He said, "We are well prepared for the local body polls in Kerala. People are looking for efficient administration. BJP will be victorious in the upcoming elections. We feel dynamic changes are coming in the people so BJP will be the most victorious in the upcoming local body elections. BJP has raised its voice against CPI(M)." Local body elections in Kerala will be held from December 10, 2020 to December 14, 2020.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged Nitish Kumar to quit his alliance with BJP and RSS and announce Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister of Bihar. ‘Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you. You should join national politics. Do not let the British's policy of ‘divide and rule’ practiced by Sangh destroy socialists like you who believe in the secular ideology. Do consider. This will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan. You are a politician descended from their legacy and now is the time to return to their party. I would like to remind you that the Janata Party was broken on the basis of the Dual Membership of the Sangh. Leave BJP & RSS. Save the country,’ Digvijaya Singh added. This comes a day after NDA under Nitish Kumar emerged as the winner in the Bihar assembly election. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, however, managed to win only 43 seats while the BJP won 74 seats making it the senior partner in the alliance. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57Published
Bihar BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on November 16 said that Bihar's newly elected government will complete its tenure years and will take state forward. "We are very happy. NDA got an amazing victory in Bihar. This government will run for the next 5 years and will take Bihar forward," said Fadnavis. Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Mangal Pandey and Amarendra Pratap Singh take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers. Pandey was the Health Minister in the earlier cabinet. Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister. NDA had won majority in Assembly elections by securing 125 seats.