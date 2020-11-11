‘Tejashwi a good boy but…’: BJP leader Uma Bharti speaks on Bihar verdict

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would not have able t o govern the state even if he had become Chief Minister.

Uma Bharti said that Lalu’s company would have run the show and Tejashwi would have lost control.

‘Tejashwi is a very good boy.

But Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn't have been able to run the state.

Lalu would have ultimately been at the helm pushing Bihar back into jungle raj,’ Bharti said.

She added that Tejashwi would have faced a situation akin to what Digvijaya Singh did to the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Tejashwi Yadav led RJD emerged as the single largest party in Bihar but failed to reach majority mark in the state.

NDA won 125 seats in the state with BJP winning 74 seats alone, while JDU won 43 seats.

Congress, which fought polls in alliance with Tejashwi led RJD managed to win only 19 seats in the state.

Watch the full video for all the details.


