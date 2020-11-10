‘Tejashwi a good boy but…’: BJP leader Uma Bharti speaks on Bihar verdict

BJP leader Uma Bharti said that Madhya Pradesh has the potential of becoming model number one of AatmaNirbhar Bharat. She said that MP is less populated and has forest, water reserves and that is why it has the potential of becoming first model of AatmaNirbhar Bharat.
BJP leader Uma Bharti said that Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy. But Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn't have been able to run the state. "Lalu would have ultimately been at the helm pushing Bihar back into jungle raj. Tejashwi can lead but after he grows older," she said.
After an intensely fought election, the Bihar election results are out. The NDA is set to return to power - but with a weaker chief minister. The RJD-led alliance failed to muster up a majority — but Tejashwi Yadav’s campaign has made him a leader in his own right. From the Left to Asaduddin Owaisi, other formations too have made a mark in the election. What do the results signify? To discuss the Bihar outcome, HT’s political economy and data editor, Roshan Kishore, joins this edition of HT explains.
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was on Thursday elected the leader of the Grand Alliance legislature party and thanked the people of Bihar for voting in favour of the Mahagathbandhan. Yadav said the people of people voted in favour of the Grand Alliance while the Election Commission of India gave results that favoured the NDA. RJD emerged as the single largest party in Bihar while NDA secured the majority with 125 seats. Watch the full video for more details.
Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on income-tax refunds. She said, "Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax refunds to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers." "Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) was implemented up to 31.03.2019. It had covered all sectors and is expected to run for 3 years. So even if someone joined the scheme on 31.03.2019, they would be covered under that existing scheme from then three years. Up till today about Rs 8300 Crores have been disbursed to the beneficiaries. There are about 1,52,899 establishments which are covering 1,21,069 odd beneficiaries under PM Rozgar Protsahan Yojana. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana being launched to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during COVID-19 recovery," FM added. "Every EPFO registered orgs - if they take in new employees or those who had lost jobs between March 1 and September 30 - these employees will get benefits. If new employees of requisite number are recruited from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the establishments will be covered for the next two years," FM Sitharaman further stated.
Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) veteran leader Shivanand Tiwari has come down heavily on alliance partner Congress for Mahagathbandhan's narrow loss in Bihar assembly elections. Tiwari said the Congress became a shackle for the grand alliance in the northern state due to which the RJD-led front couldn't secure the majority mark in the polls. Criticising Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for not actively participating in the campaign trail, Tiwari said Rahul came to Bihar only for three days, and Priyanka didn't even campaign for the grand alliance. "Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan. They had fielded 70 candidates but didn't hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came for 3 days, Priyanka didn't come. Those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right," Tiwari told ANI. Advising the grand old party to course correct, Tiwari said the Congress's poor performance in Bihar was not a single case, and that the Sonia Gandhi-led party lays emphasis on contesting on maximum seats in other states too, but performs below par.
Soon after the NDA legislature party meeting in Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad was elected as the Bihar BJP legislature party leader on November 15. When asked about the Bihar Deputy CM post, Prasad said that he cannot comment on it right now. "I can't comment on it as of now," said Prasad.
Soon after NDA legislature party meeting held in Patna, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 15 informed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party. Oath taking ceremony will be held on after noon of November 16.
Days after Bihar Assembly election results were revealed, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was selected to retain the Chief Minister's mantle in a meeting of legislators of the National Democratic Alliance. All MLAs of the alliance partners - JD(U), BJP, HAM(S), and VIP - reportedly attended the meeting. In the recently concluded election, the NDA managed to retain power by bagging 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly, but the BJP upstaged JD(U) by winning more seats - 74 and 43 respectively. The opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance - consisting of RJD, Congress, and Left parties among others - won 110 seats. As Nitish Kumar revealed his plan to take oath on November 16, RJD's Manoj Jha said that a person whose party won just over 40 seats shouldn't dream of becoming the CM and a 'spontaneous alternative' will emerge in the state soon.
Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson and leader Manoj Jha on Sunday said that people's mandate is against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar will find its alternative which will be spontaneous. Jha said, "How can someone become Chief Minister after getting 40 seats? People's mandate is against him, he (Nitish Kumar) is decimated and should decide on it. Bihar will find its alternative, which will be spontaneous. It might take a week, ten days, or a month but it will happen."
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged Nitish Kumar to quit his alliance with BJP and RSS and announce Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister of Bihar. ‘Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you. You should join national politics. Do not let the British's policy of ‘divide and rule’ practiced by Sangh destroy socialists like you who believe in the secular ideology. Do consider. This will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan. You are a politician descended from their legacy and now is the time to return to their party. I would like to remind you that the Janata Party was broken on the basis of the Dual Membership of the Sangh. Leave BJP & RSS. Save the country,’ Digvijaya Singh added. This comes a day after NDA under Nitish Kumar emerged as the winner in the Bihar assembly election. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, however, managed to win only 43 seats while the BJP won 74 seats making it the senior partner in the alliance. Watch the full video for all the details.
After recent trends of Madhya Pradesh by-poll results showed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading over Congress in the state, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the results have proved that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are the traitors. "I am a worker of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I am thankful to the people of the state for giving a clear mandate in favour of the party. The results have proven that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are the traitors," said Scindia to ANI on November 10. On allegations by Congress over 'EVM', Scindia further said, "It has become a habit of Congress to deny the people's mandate by questioning credibility of EVMs. If they keep doing so, they'll remain in the same place where they are or maybe worse."
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has been named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar on November 15. His name was announced in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Patna. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other leaders attended the meeting. NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election.
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128..
