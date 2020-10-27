Indiana National Guard to deploy to every assisted living facility in the state, to help with COVID

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 week ago

The governor also announced more help for the most vulnerable in indiana.

Beginning monday... indiana national guard members will be in "every" hoosier nursing home and assisted living facility.

One to three soldiers will be deployed to each facility..depending on the need.

All 534 facilities in the state will be covered.

The guardsmen will help with administrative tasks, screening and testing.

Taking over the routine tasks...so the healthcare workers can attend to the residents' daily needs.

..."we are learning as we go.

And i can tell you what we're doing is making a difference through helping to augment a very fatigued staff.."

All of the guardsmen will be tested for covid before they are deployed to a facility.

And they will be tested regularly throughout each