Halsey changed her name to make herself 'more special' Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published Halsey changed her name to make herself 'more special' Halsey decided to change her name when she was a teenager in a bid to make herself "more special". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Halsey (singer) American singer-songwriter and activist