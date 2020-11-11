Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Emily in Paris' renewed for second season amid French stereotype criticism

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
'Emily in Paris' renewed for second season amid French stereotype criticism

'Emily in Paris' renewed for second season amid French stereotype criticism

Hit Netflix show 'Emily in Paris' has been picked up for a sequel season, despite critics slamming the series.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EMILY IN PARIS Season 2 - Netflix [Video]

EMILY IN PARIS Season 2 - Netflix

EMILY IN PARIS Season 2 Trailer Teaser (2021) Lily Collins, Netflix Series HD

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:36Published
Emily in Paris gets a second season [Video]

Emily in Paris gets a second season

Netflix have confirmed ‘Emily In Paris’ will get a second season, as Lily Collins is set to return to her titular lead role as Emily Cooper.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:32Published
'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories | [Video]

'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |

Netflix has renewed 'Emily in Paris' for a second season, Warner Bros. is in early talks with Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise & Selena Gomez will portray..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:39Published