'Emily in Paris' renewed for second season amid French stereotype criticism

Emily in Paris gets a second season Netflix have confirmed ‘Emily In Paris’ will get a second season, as Lily Collins is set to return to her titular lead role as Emily Cooper.

'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |



Netflix has renewed 'Emily in Paris' for a second season, Warner Bros. is in early talks with Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise & Selena Gomez will portray.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:39 Published 13 hours ago