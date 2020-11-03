|
Staying Safe Until The Vaccine
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Staying Safe Until The Vaccine
The good news of a coming COVID-19 vaccine is promising, but according to Dr. David Agus, it doesn't mean the pandemic is over.
He spoke with KDKA's John Shumway about how people can stay safe and healthy until it becomes available.
