Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will be a little milder with highs in the low-50s.

You'll notice clouds on the increase.

There will be some rain and snow showers Thursday night with a front sweeping through.

If there's any snow accumulation, it will be minor and mainly on grassy surfaces.

We'll cool down Friday with highs only in the upper-30s.

Gusty NW winds will keep wind chills in the 20s.

Another storm system is expected to move into the Midwest over the weekend bringing another chance of some rain showers, mainly Saturday night.