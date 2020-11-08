Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Is Jill Biden?

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Who Is Jill Biden?

Who Is Jill Biden?

The woman who will become the first lady when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20th.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Biden commemorates Veterans Day in Philadelphia [Video]

Biden commemorates Veterans Day in Philadelphia

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden presented a wreath at the Korean War Memorial at Penn's Landing, in Philadelphia, to mark Veterans Day.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Melania Trump hasn't reached out to Dr Jill Biden since election, US media reports

 The US First Lady is renowned for doing things her own way but it seems there is one aspect of the recent election on which she is united with her husband – a..
New Zealand Herald
Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting

[NFA] America's next first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who holds four degrees, including a doctorate, plans to keep her day job after moving into the White House. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden Plans as Trump Holds Out

 Biden hires a top aide with experience fighting a viral outbreak: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

GOP Senator: I will step in to get Biden briefings

 Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma said President-elect Joe Biden needs intelligence briefings, regardless of who wins the election. Lankford told..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden's team says 'theatrics' of Trump's legal fights won't impede a smooth transition

 The Biden team is underscoring that it is getting down to business, announcing Wednesday the pick of Ron Klain as White House chief of staff.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris' husband to quit law firm, focus on 'second gentleman' role

Come January 20, 2021, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff will headline quite...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


The life of Dr. Jill Biden, an educator who worked full-time during Joe Biden's career and plans to keep her job after moving into the White House

Dr. Jill Biden has campaigned tirelessly alongside Joe Biden throughout the 2020 race, and stood by...
Business Insider - Published

Jill Biden would be the nation's first FLOTUS to have a full-time job in the role's 231-year history

Jill Biden has made clear how important education and her profession are to her. "Teaching is not...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

How Jill met Joe Biden & why the next US First Lady will be scripting history | Oneindia News [Video]

How Jill met Joe Biden & why the next US First Lady will be scripting history | Oneindia News

Jill Biden will be the new US First Lady as her husband Joe Biden, president elect, is set to take oath of office. She is no stranger to politics since she married Biden in 1977 and has previously..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published
4 things you may not know about future first lady Dr. Jill Biden [Video]

4 things you may not know about future first lady Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden has been by Joe Biden's side through much of his political career. Here are some things you may not know about the future first lady.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:23Published
President Elect Biden lays wreath on Veterans Day [Video]

President Elect Biden lays wreath on Veterans Day

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia on Veterans Day.

Credit: KHSLPublished