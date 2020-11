Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 week ago

Mayors mobile testing program moves to red mile lexington lexington's mobile coronavirus testing program will be at red mile for the next two weeks.

Testing opens this morning through saturday..from 9 until four.

The hours will be the same next week--but include a sunday date.

As always--its free and you dont need an appointment.

You can read more about the mobile testing program..and the premanent testing cites in the city on our website..wtvq dot com.

