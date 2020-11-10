President-elect Joe Biden Gets a Beer In His Honor

President Trump,President-Elect Biden Honor Armed Forces Servers On Veteran's Day



Today on Veteran's Day, President Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden took time to honor those who served our armed forces. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:50 Published 14 hours ago

Biden commemorates Veterans Day in Philadelphia



U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden presented a wreath at the Korean War Memorial at Penn's Landing, in Philadelphia, to mark Veterans Day. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published 19 hours ago