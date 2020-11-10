President-elect Joe Biden Gets a Beer In His Honor
Kirk Bangstad owns a craft brewery and has created a beer in honor of Joe Biden’s win.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
President Trump,President-Elect Biden Honor Armed Forces Servers On Veteran's DayToday on Veteran's Day, President Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden took time to honor those who served our armed forces.
Biden commemorates Veterans Day in PhiladelphiaU.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden presented a wreath at the Korean War Memorial at Penn's Landing, in Philadelphia, to mark Veterans Day.
Delaware Deli Sells 'Joe Biden Sandwich' In Honor Of President-Elect It is being sold at Janssen's Market in Greenville which is close to Biden's home.