President-elect Joe Biden Gets a Beer In His Honor

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:54s
Kirk Bangstad owns a craft brewery and has created a beer in honor of Joe Biden’s win.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.


