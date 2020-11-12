Global  
 

Woman goes tubing in the streets of Florida during Tropical Storm Eta

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:14s - Published
When tropical storm Eta hits south Florida, this is the best way to deal with it!

Full credit to: @soflofooodie on Twitter


