Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting'

Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to use the month-long lockdown to fix the NHS 'Test, Trace and Isolate' system.
Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is “always a stepbehind”, despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor’s fourth version of his winter economy planin just six weeks. The Chancellor can change his mind at the last minute, butbusinesses can’t."
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the government's approach to the pandemic has been "last-minute and panicked", as she urged the prime minister to put together a "clear and understandable" plan.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the latest update to the jobs scheme to protect workers losing income due to restrictions is still not "wide enough" as some workers will be excluded.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said it is “indefensible” that support fortest, trace and isolate is only available for areas once they are classifiedas being in Tier 3. She said: “Why will local areas only be provided withsupport for test, trace and isolate once they are already in Tier 3? This isindefensible.”
A bitter power struggle at the heart of Downing Street has spilled over intothe public eye during a crucial stage of the coronavirus pandemic. It has sofar led to the resignation of director of communications Lee Cain, and it isunlikely the turmoil has ended. Here is a look at some of the key players inthe dispute.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions".
Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings ignores media questionsoutside his home on Thursday. The departure of the Number 10 communicationschief Lee Cain has led to speculation the controversial aide may leave DowningStreet.
Dominic Cummings has arrived at Number 10 amid turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain. There is rumoured to be a bitter internal power struggle currently going on within Downing Street, but the chief adviser to Boris Johnson refused to answer questions over the departure of Mr Cain or whether he would now be resigning himself.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle. SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”, before referencing BorisJohnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings. MrWishart asked: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”
Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insists Boris Johnson is "surrounded by astrong team of advisers" despite the resignation of Downing Street director ofcommunications Lee Cain. The Housing Secretary also said GDP figures releasedon Thursday showing a 15.5% rise are "good news".
Talks between the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart Lord Frost conclude in London.
Rishi Sunak has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic saying he aims to ensures his economic interventions align with health interventions. The Chancellor has been accused of being 'on the back foot' in responding to the crisis, but he says the government have been "agile, responsive and flexible in the face of changing circumstances".