Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting'

Anneliese Dodds has criticised the government for focusing on "internal squabbling" rather than "sorting out the problems facing our country".

Her comments come following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street.

The Shadow Chancellor added that "this kind of infighting is really quite extraordinary at such a critical time for our country".

Report by Thomasl.

