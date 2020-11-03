Slowing the spread of COVID-19

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 weeks ago

As coronavirus cases increase in both minnesota and iowa... doctors are stressing the importance of going back to the basics when it comes to slowing the spread.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to break down the different defense actions you can take.

Good morning, madelyne./// tyler.

Every single doctor here at mayo clinic of course wears a mask inside the hospital... and they also use protective eyewear.

I don't have any of those glasses... but i do have prescription glasses and i'm learning that can do the job too.

But is going that extra mile really necessary for your average person?

First things first... i'm going to remind you how the infection spreads.

The virus is carried on droplets... so if it's exposed to your mouth, nose or even your eyes ?

"*?

"* you can beco infected.

So for health care workers who are seeing patients with covid?

"*19 on a daily basis... they take every precaution they can to slow the spread.

Now when you're out in public... you might see a lot of people wearing face shields ?

"*?

"* which can do t same thing.

But doctor adi shah tells me it won't do its job as effectively if you're not "that kind of gives you a false sense of confidence that, 'oh, if i wear an eye shield or the full face covering shield, i should be ok.'

However, a better move would be to wear a mask first.

I would hesitate for people to just wear the whole eye shield thing without wearing a mask because that is definitely more risky than wearing a mask."

So when it comes down to it... if you feel better protected and more comfortable when you're wearing both a face mask and protective eye wear... then keep doing it.

However... hand washing, wearing a face mask and social distancing is going to be the most beneficial.

