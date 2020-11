The 70th anniversary of her reign will be on 6 February 2022 but celebrations will be focused on the weekend of 2-5 June.



Anneliese Dodds has criticised the government for focusing on "internal squabbling" rather than "sorting out the problems facing our country". Her comments come following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. The Shadow Chancellor added that "this kind of infighting is really quite extraordinary at such a critical time for our country".



Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions".



Talks between the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart Lord Frost conclude in London.



Dominic Cummings has arrived at Number 10 amid turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain. There is rumoured to be a bitter internal power struggle currently going on within Downing Street, but the chief adviser to Boris Johnson refused to answer questions over the departure of Mr Cain or whether he would now be resigning himself.