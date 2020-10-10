10 new champion sectors will be covered under Production Linked Incentives scheme: FM

It is expected to give a significant boost to economic growth and domestic employment." "Rs 18,000 crore will be provided over and above the budget estimate which was mentioned in the Budget 2020-21 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana particularly for the urban areas.



Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax refunds to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers: FM Sitharaman



Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on income-tax refunds. She said, "Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax refunds to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers." "Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) was implemented up to 31.03.2019. It had covered all sectors and is expected to run for 3 years. So even if someone joined the scheme on 31.03.2019, they would be covered under that existing scheme from then three years. Up till today about Rs 8300 Crores have been disbursed to the beneficiaries. There are about 1,52,899 establishments which are covering 1,21,069 odd beneficiaries under PM Rozgar Protsahan Yojana. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana being launched to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during COVID-19 recovery," FM added. "Every EPFO registered orgs - if they take in new employees or those who had lost jobs between March 1 and September 30 - these employees will get benefits. If new employees of requisite number are recruited from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the establishments will be covered for the next two years," FM Sitharaman further stated.



Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme till March 31. "The existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme extended till March 31, 2021. Guaranteed credit support for 26 stressed sectors identified by the Kamath Committee. Original ECLGS had one year of moratorium and 4 years of repayment, the new scheme will have 1-year moratorium and 5 years of repayment," FM said. On EPFO, FM Sitharaman said, "Establishments registering with Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) after the commencement of Scheme to get subsidy for all new employees. Scheme to be operation till June 30, 2021."

Continuously working for fast development of West Bengal: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended commencement of 'Durga Puja' celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata. The event took place via video conferencing on October 22. PM Modi's address on this occasion was telecasted in 294 constituencies following social distancing norms. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "We are continuously working for the fast development of the state of West Bengal. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), houses have been constructed for around 30 lakh poor people." "Over 90 lakh free gas connections given under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana," PM added.



BJP MP KL Meena on October 10 ended his protest which he held with hundreds of people in Rajasthan's Karauli over the killing of a temple priest. He informed that he stands with the family of the victim and announced that he will personally give Rs 1 lakh to them. He said, "The government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia amount and Rs 1.5 lakh under Prime Minister Awas Yojana will be given to the Priest's family. A job will also be given to a member of his family." Meena said that the Station Head Officer and the Patwari have been suspended. A priest was allegedly burnt alive by land encroachers in Karauli's Bukna village on October 08 during a scuffle over encroachment of temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.