Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demonstration against China's repression of Uyghurs in occupied East Turkistan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Demonstration against China's repression of Uyghurs in occupied East Turkistan

Demonstration against China's repression of Uyghurs in occupied East Turkistan

Civil society members organised a protest outside Dhaka Press Club to mark the Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of East Turkistan.

East Turkistan had fallen into Chinese occupation in the 18th century when the Qing dynasty of the Manchu empire annexed it.

Though, it was never fully subdued and was briefly declared as an independent state till Chinese invasion in December 1949.

The occupied region is known as Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

East Turkistan has not only lost its independence, but is also gradually losing its identity.

Protesters accused China for brutality and suppression of Uyghur Muslims. Chinese government has reportedly detained more than a million Uyghurs in reeducation camps.

Chinese officials maintain that what they call vocational training centres do not infringe on Uyghurs' human rights.

Activists allege that most people in the camps have never been charged with crimes and have no legal avenues to challenge their detentions.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

East Turkestan East Turkestan Historic region in China


Uyghurs Uyghurs Turkic ethnic group of Central and East Asia

Watch: Protest in Canada against China’s atrocities on Ughyur Muslims [Video]

Watch: Protest in Canada against China’s atrocities on Ughyur Muslims

Hundreds of people participated in an anti-China protest in Canada’s Vancouver over atrocities against Uyghurs. The protestors marched from Vancouver Art Gallery to the Chinese consulate office in Vancouver. Over 500 people participated in the protest raising anti-china slogans. Around seven human rights groups joined hands to express solidarity. Uyghurs are a Muslim minority group in China's northwest Xinjiang province. China has been accused of confining Uyghurs in concentration camps. Uyghurs have also accused Beijing of directing genocide of the community. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:09Published
Anti-China protests in Canada highlight brutal repression of ethnic Uyghurs [Video]

Anti-China protests in Canada highlight brutal repression of ethnic Uyghurs

Demonstrations condemning Chinese atrocities on ethnic Uyghurs were held in Canadian city Vancouver. Shouting anti-China slogans, protesters carried a march till Chinese embassy. Seven human rights groups expressed solidarity with minority ethnic group. They said that Beijing has been systematically cleansing north-western Xinxiang of its natives. Millions of Uyghurs have been arrested and sent to concentration camps. Left with no parents, children have been picked and admitted to state-run orphanages, where the curriculum is strictly in line Chinese agenda of destroying 'Uyghur ethnicity'. The Turkic speaking minority is going through a humanitarian crisis. China has trampled upon their rights, religious freedom. Historical places of worship, education have been demolished. Residential neighbourhoods have been replaced with Beijing-approved architecture. Excessive restrictions have been imposed on their movement, practice of culture, nature of employment. Brute highhandedness is exercised to change their political, ideological, religious beliefs. The instructions for Uyghurs are simple if they want to live in China, they will have to live Chinese way.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States


Xinjiang Xinjiang Autonomous region of China

China Muslims: Volkswagen says 'no forced labour' at Xinjiang plant

 The car maker defends continued production in a Chinese region mired in allegations of rights abuses.
BBC News

Joe Biden expected to take up a tough stance against China

 US President-elect Joe Biden (Credit: Reuters Pictures) Ottawa [Canada], November 12 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to come through with his..
WorldNews
China's state media sounds off on Biden victory [Video]

China's state media sounds off on Biden victory

Beijing has yet to congratulate Joe Biden on his presidential victory. But China's state-backed media has weighed in, saying it could be good news for bilateral relations going forward, especially when it comes to trade. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published

Qing dynasty Qing dynasty Former empire in Eastern Asia, last imperial regime of China


Related videos from verified sources

Protest against China slave camps, 'genocide' of Uyghurs outside UN office [Video]

Protest against China slave camps, 'genocide' of Uyghurs outside UN office

A protest was organised against China outside the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. The 3-day long demonstration, consisting of a photo exhibition, was organised by a group called the World..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:14Published