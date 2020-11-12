Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 224,374; 4,512 deaths

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 12,413 cases and 250 deaths as of Wednesday.

Overwhelmed.

Now let's take a look at the current covid numbers across the state.indiana reports ?31?

New deaths and ?5-thousand, one-hundred-56?

New cases tonight.

This increases the state's total number of deaths to "4-thousand, 5-hundred-12" and cases to more than 224- thousand.

Across our region, one- thousand, 2-hundred-38 new cases and 10 new deaths to report tonight.

Allen county adding 409 new cases and four new deaths.29 new cases in huntington and 27 steuben.

Lagrange reports 23 new cases and one new death.

Noble countty adding 32 cases and one death.over in ohio...van wert reports 31 new cases and defiance 13.

60 new cases in mercer county and 12 in paulding.