Bob Allder comes out of retirement to help fight COVID-19
After spending Thanksgiving with his family here in Las Vegas - a retired local respiratory therapist plans to head back to Boston to help COVID-19 patients. Bob Allder came out of retirement to help during the pandemic - and will be back on the frontlines.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HEAD BACK TO BOSTON TO HELPCOVID-19 PATIENTS.BOB ALLDER CAME OUT OFRETIREMENT TO HELP DURING THEPANDEMIC - AND WILL BE BACK ONTHE FRONTLINES.HE PLANS TO WORK IN THE I-C-U-- FOR NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHSAND THIS TIME - HIS WORK IS TOHONOR THE MEMORY OF MICHAELBROWN - A LAS VEGAS DOCTOR WHODIED DAYS AGO FROM CANCER."I KNEW IF MIKE WAS HERE, HE'LLBE WORKING, HE'LL BE WORKINGTHROUGH THIS AND I JUSTSAID, IN MIKE'S MEMORY, I CAN'TSIT BACK ANYMORE, I'M GOINGBACK, I'M GOING TO BE IN THEFRONT LINES AND I'M GONG TODEAL WITH THIS UNTIL THEVACCINE IS AVAILABLE AND THISVIRUS IS VANQUISHED."ALLDER SAYS - HE DOESNT APPROVEOF ANOTHER LOCKDOWN - BUT DOESBELIEVE PEOPLE SHOULD FOLLOWTHE C-D-C RECOMMENDATIONS TOSTOP THE SPREAD OFPEOPLE SHOULD FOLLOW THE C-D-CRECOMMENDATIONS TO STOP THESPREAD OF COVID-19.AS THE BATTLE AGAINST COVID-19CONTINUES - MANY VALLEYVETERANS ARE SERVING ON A NEW





