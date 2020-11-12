Rs 900 crore allocated for COVID vaccine development: FM Sitharaman

Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax refunds to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers: FM Sitharaman



Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on income-tax refunds. She said, "Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax refunds to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers." "Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) was implemented up to 31.03.2019. It had covered all sectors and is expected to run for 3 years. So even if someone joined the scheme on 31.03.2019, they would be covered under that existing scheme from then three years. Up till today about Rs 8300 Crores have been disbursed to the beneficiaries. There are about 1,52,899 establishments which are covering 1,21,069 odd beneficiaries under PM Rozgar Protsahan Yojana. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana being launched to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during COVID-19 recovery," FM added. "Every EPFO registered orgs - if they take in new employees or those who had lost jobs between March 1 and September 30 - these employees will get benefits. If new employees of requisite number are recruited from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the establishments will be covered for the next two years," FM Sitharaman further stated.

