Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rs 900 crore allocated for COVID vaccine development: FM Sitharaman

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Rs 900 crore allocated for COVID vaccine development: FM Sitharaman

Rs 900 crore allocated for COVID vaccine development: FM Sitharaman

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on COVID Suraksha Mission.She said, "Rs 900 crore provided for COVID Suraksha Mission for research and development of the Indian COVID vaccine to the Department of Biotechnology."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister of India

FM Sitharaman announces additional Rs 10,000 crore for Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana [Video]

FM Sitharaman announces additional Rs 10,000 crore for Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana (PMGKRY). She said, "An additional outlay of Rs 10,000 crores will be provided for Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana in the current financial year." "It will accelerate the rural economy," the FM added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published
10 new champion sectors will be covered under Production Linked Incentives scheme: FM [Video]

10 new champion sectors will be covered under Production Linked Incentives scheme: FM

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "10 new champion sectors will now be covered under the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme to boost the competitiveness of domestic manufacturing. It is expected to give a significant boost to economic growth and domestic employment." "Rs 18,000 crore will be provided over and above the budget estimate which was mentioned in the Budget 2020-21 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana particularly for the urban areas. This extra budgetary resource being provided will help 12 lakh houses to be grounded and 18 lakh houses will get completed as a result," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax refunds to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers: FM Sitharaman [Video]

Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax refunds to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers: FM Sitharaman

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on income-tax refunds. She said, "Rs 1,32,800 crore gone as income-tax refunds to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers." "Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) was implemented up to 31.03.2019. It had covered all sectors and is expected to run for 3 years. So even if someone joined the scheme on 31.03.2019, they would be covered under that existing scheme from then three years. Up till today about Rs 8300 Crores have been disbursed to the beneficiaries. There are about 1,52,899 establishments which are covering 1,21,069 odd beneficiaries under PM Rozgar Protsahan Yojana. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana being launched to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during COVID-19 recovery," FM added. "Every EPFO registered orgs - if they take in new employees or those who had lost jobs between March 1 and September 30 - these employees will get benefits. If new employees of requisite number are recruited from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the establishments will be covered for the next two years," FM Sitharaman further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:14Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Texas grapples with surge of COVID-19 cases

 Texas has seen over 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and one city that has been hit particularly hard is El Paso. Dr. Ogechika Alozie, an infectious..
CBS News

Nearly 1M cases. A 4.2% positivity rate. 'High' COVID-19 numbers force California to roll back reopening plans.

 The number of tests registering positive for COVID-19 in California rose to 4.2% over a seven-day period in the latest survey, state officials said.
 
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: Officials nationwide give COVID updates as cases surge

 The United States set a record — again — for new daily cases.
CBS News

Covid lottery sweepstake worker delayed waste collections

 About 60 members of staff had to self-isolate after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

Department of Biotechnology


Related videos from verified sources

Staying Safe Until The Vaccine [Video]

Staying Safe Until The Vaccine

The good news of a coming COVID-19 vaccine is promising, but according to Dr. David Agus, it doesn't mean the pandemic is over. He spoke with KDKA's John Shumway about how people can stay safe and..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:54Published
Nirmala Sitharaman's 12 announcements | Pre-Diwali stimulus details | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirmala Sitharaman's 12 announcements | Pre-Diwali stimulus details | Oneindia News

The Indian economy is experiencing its worst ever contraction and amid this union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new measures to boost employment under the Atmanirbhar stimulus package..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:06Published
Doctor questions new COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Doctor questions new COVID-19 vaccine

Doctor questions new COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:34Published