Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: DOW, MSFT

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Movers: DOW, MSFT

Dow Movers: DOW, MSFT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%.

Year to date, Microsoft registers a 38.7% gain.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%.

Year to date, Microsoft registers a 38.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.2%.

Dow is lower by about 6.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.0%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.2% on the day.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: AXP, CRM [Video]

Dow Movers: AXP, CRM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce. om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Movers: DIS, BA [Video]

Dow Movers: DIS, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 42.2% of its..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Movers: HD, AXP [Video]

Dow Movers: HD, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 17.8%. Year to date, American Express has lost..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published