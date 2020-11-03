Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 Movers: CCL, NOW

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:29s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: CCL, NOW

S&P 500 Movers: CCL, NOW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%.

Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 85.1% gain.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%.

Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 85.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 5.1%.

Carnival is lower by about 69.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 4.9%, and DexCom, trading up 1.9% on the day.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: IMAC, BNGO, LMNL, FPRX, EQ.

What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?
RTTNews - Published

Movers & Shakers: Downing Street, MWWPR, Peeel Group, Tyto, Government and more

PRWeek's weekly round-up of pitches and account moves.
PRWeek - Published

ASX 200 has explosive start to trading ahead of RBA decision

The ASX 200 has risen by 1.3% in early trading, raising a lot of large caps in its wake. The four...
Motley Fool - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: DOW, MSFT [Video]

Dow Movers: DOW, MSFT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 38.7% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
S&P 500 Movers: KIM, NOW [Video]

S&P 500 Movers: KIM, NOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 79.0% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:26Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, MELI [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, MELI

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of MercadoLibre topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, MercadoLibre registers a 124.7%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published