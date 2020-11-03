|
|
|
S&P 500 Movers: CCL, NOW
S&P 500 Movers: CCL, NOW
In early trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%.
Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 85.1% gain.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%.
Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 85.1% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 5.1%.
Carnival is lower by about 69.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 4.9%, and DexCom, trading up 1.9% on the day.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?
RTTNews - Published
|
PRWeek's weekly round-up of pitches and account moves.
PRWeek - Published
|
The ASX 200 has risen by 1.3% in early trading, raising a lot of large caps in its wake. The four...
Motley Fool - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Dow Movers: DOW, MSFT
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 38.7% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02Published
|
S&P 500 Movers: KIM, NOW
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 79.0% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:26Published
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, MELI
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of MercadoLibre topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, MercadoLibre registers a 124.7%..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:07Published
|