Start Something Big: Meet Edna Jones

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

Growing up, many of us have had friends or mentors to help motivate and guide us along the way…

Every week we typically introduce you to a big and little from big brothers big sisters of northeast indiana.

This week... we have program manager enda jones...giving us a glimpse on the latest with the organization.fox 55's brianna dahlquist has more.

Growing up, many of us have had friends or mentors to help motivate and guide us along the wayenda jones with big brothers big sisters says, some children in northeast indiana are missing that encouraging adult.

"kids have vivid imaginations and they need to be able to dream and have people there to support them and help guide them through wanting to accomplish their goals."

Jones says while parents are doing the best they can during the pandemic, these littles need help navigating life to ensure they're on the right track.

"we as parents are doing the best we can to raise our children but it takes a village, it really does."

The village at big brothers big sisters beems with pride for the work they're doing every day.but with over 500 kids on the waiting list, they are in need of loving big that can offer a helping hand.

Jones says the littles aren't the only ones benefitting from the organization, either!"we provide everything for those match activities at the agency.

It's really nice because you don't have to plan or create or think of anything for you and your little.

You can come here a couple of times a month and we provide food.

What's better than that?

A planned event and we feed you!"

Jones says all it takes is one person to truly make a difference in a child's life.

"no one has gotten where they are today because they were a hard worker or they were good all by themselves.

It's because people took the time to invest in you and people saw potential in you and saw the gifts and talents that needed to be developed and that made a decision to invest in that."

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news.

Like mrs. jones said, all it takes is one person to make a difference.

If you think you or someone you know would be a good mentor, call the number on your screen to volunteer.

:)