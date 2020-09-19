Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12.

Mcleodganj SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI that a forensic team reached the spot and the police in investigating the matter.

The 53-year old actor has given numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che.'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to express grief.

He wrote, "Asif Basra!

Can't be true.

This is just very, very sad."