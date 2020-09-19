Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala

Asif Basra, who starred in web series Paatal Lok and film Kai Po Che, has died at 53. The actor was found dead in a private complex in Himachal's Dharamshala. Police said that a forensic team is at the spot and they are probing the matter. Reports say that Asif had been living in a rented house in McLeodganj for the last 5 years. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was among the first from the industry to react to Asif's death. The actor was last seen in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar series Hostages. Asif also starred as a senior executive in a media house in Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok. Asif also acted in films like Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Krrish 3, etc. Asif also starred in foreign productions like Quicksand and Outsourced. The 53-year-old actor also played a cameo in One Night with the King.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
Bollywood divas were spotted in Mumbai. Famous interior designer, Sussanne Khan was snapped at a salon in Juhu. She looked stunning after her salon session. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress Huma Qureshi and Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Aanand L Rai office in Andheri. Sara will soon be seen in 'Atrangi Re' which is likely to release in 2021.
Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reached NCB office for questioning on Wednesday. Gabriella appeared before NCB in connection with a drug-related case. The narcotics agency also summoned Arjun after raiding his residence on Monday. Some electronic gadgets were seized and Arjun's driver was questioned. Last month, NCB arrested Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades in Lonavala. Agisilaos was allegedly in touch with peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea's brother Showik. Over the last few months, NCB has cracked down on the use of drugs in Bollywood. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. The 28-year-old actor was granted bail after spending nearly a month in Byculla jail. Top stars including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also asked to join the probe.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32Published
Directed by Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992 is based on Indian Stockbroker Hansal Mehta who was also known as The Big Bull. Mehta, played by Pratik Gandhi on screen, was charged by numerous financial crimes related to securities scam in 90s. The show is based on Journalist Sucheta Dalal’s (Played by Shreya Dhanwanthary), book The Scam. Here’s our review of the latest SonyLIV offering.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:39Published
As the Berlin Film Festival became the first major festival to do away with the distinction between male and female acting award categories, is India ready to follow suit? Join HT City Spotlight as acclaimed filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Srivastava, Ruchi Narain and actor Sayani Gupta discuss if we can do away with gender divisions when it comes to awarding best performances. It also raises important questions whether the award ceremonies and the film industry are ready to give representation to the LGBTQI community and move beyond the gender binaries.There is, of course, the pertinent question regarding the credibility of award shows in India and if they have the heft to drive a positive change. In this edition of HT City Spotlight, we put the focus on the world of entertainment and whether awards can be harbingers of change in India.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 47:39Published
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex on Thursday in McLodganj in Dharamshala. The 53 years old actor was reportedly found hanging at the complex. "Film actor Asif Basra was found..