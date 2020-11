UPS ends appearence bans Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 minutes ago UPS ends appearence bans UPS is ending its ban on beards and natural hairstyles. There have been strict rules on people's personal appearance for a while now, especially for the delivery drivers. 0

PEOPLE'S PERSONAL APPEARANCE FOR A WHILE NOW-- ESPECIALLY THE DELIVERY DRIVERS. NO BEARDS FOR MOST EMPLOYEES AND MUSTACHES WERE LIMITED TO ABOVE THE CREASE OF THE LIP. MEN COULDN'T HAVE HAIR BELOW THE COLLAR, AND NO AFROS OR BRAIDS. ALL OF THOSE RULES ELIMINATED NOW -- ALONG WITH GENDER-SPECIFIC REGULATIONS, INCLUDING THE LENGTH OF THE UNIFORM'S SHORTS. ADVOCATES SAY THE MOVE ADDRESSES A BROADER PROBLEM OF UNCONSCIOUS BIAS.





