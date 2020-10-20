Jeffrey Toobin Fired

On Wednesday, the New Yorker magazine fired disgraced staff writer Jeffrey Toobin.

In October, Toobin was on a Zoom call with his coworkers.

All of a sudden, Toobin exposed himself and began masturbating "furiously" in front of his coworkers Toobins defense?

"He didn't think anyone could see him." His termination comes after an investigation into the October incident.

"I am writing to share with you that our investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company,"