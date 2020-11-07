PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda's statue at JNU campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said enhancing all kinds of connectivity, including in social, digital and financial spheres, with the 10-nation ASEAN grouping is a major priority for India. He made the remarks at a virtual summit between India and the ASEAN."We believe a cohesive and responsive ASEAN is needed for security and growth for all in the region," Modi said. He also said that there are many similarities between India's 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' and ASEAN's 'Outlook on Indo Pacific'. "Enhancing every type of connectivity between India and ASEAN -- physical, economic, social, digital, financial, maritime -- is a major priority for us. In the last few years, we have come close to all these areas," he said.
Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on November 12 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's recent tweet which he made on country's economic situation. Thakur said that Gandhi must focus on his party; there is discontent brewing against him in the Congress. 'He must retrospect to understand the reasons for the reducing vote bank, and why Congress numbers have dwindled in the Lok Sabha,' he said. Rahul Gandhi recently tweeted quoting a new paper with heading, 'Recession: July-Sept GDP to contract 8.6%, estimates RBI' he also wrote that, 'India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness.'
Opening of schools has been left to states to assess situation keeping safety in mind, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on November 7. "As it is known, it has been left to states to assess situation and take a decision on (opening of) schools, keeping in mind both safety of education of students. UGC (University Grants Commission) has issued detailed guidelines yesterday for higher education," said Minister Nishank.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 07 addressed the 51st Annual Convocation of IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology), through video conferencing. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the event. Speaking at the ceremony PM said, "Technology will play the most significant role in post COVID world. It has changed the way things are being conducted today. Virtual reality is becoming the working reality now."
PM Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University via video-conferencing. PM Modi urged students to keep up the spirit of debate but also added that their ideology should not be above national interest. ‘One thing that has harmed our democratic system a lot is giving priority to ideology over national interest. Our ideology should be seen supporting not opposing nation in matters of national interest,’ PM Modi said during his address to students. PM Modi spoke about the emergency period and said that leaders from all parties and ideologies had come together in national interest. He said that no political leader had to compromise on their ideology but they made national interest their priority. ‘You should not compromise on your ideology for selfish reasons. Such kind of opportunism cannot succeed in these times,’ PM Modi added. Watch the full video for all the details.
