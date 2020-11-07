Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda's statue at JNU campus

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:48s - Published
PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda's statue at JNU campus

PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda's statue at JNU campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus on November 12 via video conferencing.

Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal was also present during the virtual unveiling ceremony.

PM Modi during the ceremony said, 'I wish that this statue inspires everyone, gives courage, compassion and teaches us dedication and intense love for our country.'


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi at 17th virtual ASEAN summit says, ‘ASEAN core of east act policy’ [Video]

PM Modi at 17th virtual ASEAN summit says, ‘ASEAN core of east act policy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said enhancing all kinds of connectivity, including in social, digital and financial spheres, with the 10-nation ASEAN grouping is a major priority for India. He made the remarks at a virtual summit between India and the ASEAN."We believe a cohesive and responsive ASEAN is needed for security and growth for all in the region," Modi said. He also said that there are many similarities between India's 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' and ASEAN's 'Outlook on Indo Pacific'. "Enhancing every type of connectivity between India and ASEAN -- physical, economic, social, digital, financial, maritime -- is a major priority for us. In the last few years, we have come close to all these areas," he said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:55Published
Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'recession', Anurag Thakur tells him to focus on Congress [Video]

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'recession', Anurag Thakur tells him to focus on Congress

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on November 12 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's recent tweet which he made on country's economic situation. Thakur said that Gandhi must focus on his party; there is discontent brewing against him in the Congress. 'He must retrospect to understand the reasons for the reducing vote bank, and why Congress numbers have dwindled in the Lok Sabha,' he said. Rahul Gandhi recently tweeted quoting a new paper with heading, 'Recession: July-Sept GDP to contract 8.6%, estimates RBI' he also wrote that, 'India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness.'

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

'Hope his statue teaches devotion, love towards nation': PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda statue in JNU campus

 "Swami Vivekananda wanted that education in the country should be such that it provides self-confidence to individuals and makes them Aatmanirbhar. The New..
DNA

Ramesh Pokhriyal Ramesh Pokhriyal Indian politician

UGC issued detailed guidelines for reopening of higher education institutions: Education Minister [Video]

UGC issued detailed guidelines for reopening of higher education institutions: Education Minister

Opening of schools has been left to states to assess situation keeping safety in mind, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on November 7. "As it is known, it has been left to states to assess situation and take a decision on (opening of) schools, keeping in mind both safety of education of students. UGC (University Grants Commission) has issued detailed guidelines yesterday for higher education," said Minister Nishank.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published
Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony [Video]

Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 07 addressed the 51st Annual Convocation of IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology), through video conferencing. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the event. Speaking at the ceremony PM said, "Technology will play the most significant role in post COVID world. It has changed the way things are being conducted today. Virtual reality is becoming the working reality now."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published

Jawaharlal Nehru University Jawaharlal Nehru University Public central university in New Delhi, India

‘Keep national interest above ideologies’: PM Modi tells JNU students [Video]

‘Keep national interest above ideologies’: PM Modi tells JNU students

PM Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University via video-conferencing. PM Modi urged students to keep up the spirit of debate but also added that their ideology should not be above national interest. ‘One thing that has harmed our democratic system a lot is giving priority to ideology over national interest. Our ideology should be seen supporting not opposing nation in matters of national interest,’ PM Modi said during his address to students. PM Modi spoke about the emergency period and said that leaders from all parties and ideologies had come together in national interest. He said that no political leader had to compromise on their ideology but they made national interest their priority. ‘You should not compromise on your ideology for selfish reasons. Such kind of opportunism cannot succeed in these times,’ PM Modi added. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:11Published

Swami Vivekananda Swami Vivekananda Indian Hindu monk and philosopher (1863-1902)

Related news from verified sources

'Hope his statue teaches devotion, love towards nation': PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda statue in JNU campus

"Swami Vivekananda wanted that education in the country should be such that it provides...
DNA - Published Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimesIndian Express


PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus today


IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi unveils Vivekananda statue on JNU campus | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi unveils Vivekananda statue on JNU campus | Oneindia News

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces stimulus package pre-Diwali; Nitish Kumar may take oath on Monday, says he hasn't made any claim on the chair, NDA will decide; Tejashwi Yadav..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published