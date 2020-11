It's National Happy Hour Day! Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published 4 minutes ago It's National Happy Hour Day! It's National Happy Hour Day! Happy hour refers to a time of day bars and restaurants tend to offer food and drinks at a discount. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TO OFFER FOOD AND DRINKS AT ADISCOUNT.IT ACTUALLY DATES BACK TO 19-14...WHEN THE NAVY STARTED ITDURING THE MEXICAN-AMERICANIT ACTUALLY DATES BACK TO 19-14...WHEN THE NAVY STARTED IT DURINGTHE MEXICAN-AMERICAN WAR.BY THE END OF WORLD WAR TWO, ITHAD REALLY TAKEN HOLD IN THEMILITARY...AND BY 19-59, IT WAS COMMON FORCIVILIANS, TOO.ADLIB WITH JUSTINTHANKS TO OVERNIGHT CLOUDS,WAKE-UP TEMPERATURES ARE NEAR50 VS.THE





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Today is National Nachos Day



Today is not your average Friday - it's National Nachos Day! Whether it's with beef, chicken, salsa, or beans - the most important ingredients are chips and cheese. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:46 Published 6 days ago Five-year-old defies odds after brain surgery



Only a few months after having a 24-hour brain surgery, five-year-old Jaysaiah was able to start his first day of kindergarten. Credit: USA Today Kind (International) Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago "Happy Halloween LA" offers fun drive-thru experience for families



"Happy Halloween LA" is a newly created hour-long drive-through experience taking you on a journey through a playground of Day of the Dead skeletons, dinosaurs, carnival-themed magic, and much more... Credit: Localish Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago