Denzel Washington and Family Are 'Safe' After Firefighters Respond to Los Angeles Home.

L.A.

Firefighters responded to a call of what was thought to be smoke coming from the second floor of Washington's home on Wednesday night.

According to a regional ABC outlet, no active flames were found.

Firefighters thoroughly searched the 28,887 square-foot four-story premises (three floors above ground) with thermal imaging cameras ... , Los Angeles Fire Department representative, via statement.

... to confirm there were no concealed flames related to the smoke they noted on the second floor upon their arrival, Los Angeles Fire Department representative, via statement.

The source of that smoke was determined to be one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced, and has now been taken safely off-line.

, Los Angeles Fire Department representative, via statement.

There were no injuries, and all occupants have been allowed to return inside the residence.

Firefighters have departed the scene, Los Angeles Fire Department representative, via statement.

A rep for Washington later confirmed that everyone was "OK and safe."


