Sinéad O'Connor Heading To Year-Long Rehab

CNN is reporting that Sinéad O'Connor will enter a year-long treatment program for trauma and addiction.

O'Conner has had to postponed her 2021 shows to 2022 in order to do so.

The singer took to Twitter to share that after six years of suffering, she is ready to get help.

O'Connor explained that she "grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse" from which she has never fully healed.

"I then went straight into the music business.

And never learned really how to make a normal life," she wrote.


