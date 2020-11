Video Credit: WTHI - Published 11 minutes ago

That's as donations drop to a new low.

Toys for Tots is asking for your help this holiday season.

Toys for Tots needs your help as the holiday season approaches

From 2:30 to 6:30.

Toys "4" tots is asking for "your" help this holiday season..

Donations have dropped to a new low.

Their goal is to provide gifts for kids ages "0" to "17"..

Each family receiving "at" least "6" gifts.

In "2019"..

Roughly 12-thousand gifts were distributed.