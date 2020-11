Kylie: Coping with Covid lockdown Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 04:18s - Published 5 minutes ago Kylie: Coping with Covid lockdown Pop royalty Kylie Minogue says she "couldn't pretend to be happy" during lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jessica Alba desperately needs break from family after COVID-19 isolation



Jessica Alba is treating herself to a week-long vacation with her gal pal after confessing she's "had enough" of tending to her family's every need while in coronavirus isolation. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on October 13, 2020