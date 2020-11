Mike DeWine said Thursday that the country needs to consider Joe Biden the President-elect -- joining a growing list of Republican allies to President Donald Trump who say the 2020 race is over.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been elected US President, after what was a...

President-elect Joe Biden said that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the US government,...

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said this week that "Joe Biden is the President-elect," but added that...