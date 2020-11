Burlington holds parade to honor veterans Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 01:22s - Published 3 minutes ago Celebrations look a bit different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PATRICK: TODAY IS VETERANS DAY.CELEBRATIONS LOOK A BITDIFFERENT THIS YEAR DUE TO THEPANDEMIC.BURLINGTON HELD A SPECIAL EVENTTO SALUTE THE TROOPS.12 NEWS’ PHOTOJOURNALIST IVANLAZAREVIC BRINGS US THE SIGHTSAND SOUNDS FROM THEIR VETERAN’SDAY PARADE.SINCE HAVE STEPPED FORWARD TOPROTECT THE FREEDOMS OF ALL.VETERANS DAY IS MUCH MORE THANHOLIDAY.ON THIS VETERANS DAY, WE HONORTHE CONTRIBUTIONS AND SACRIFICESOF THE MORE THAN 23 MILLIONWOMEN IN SERVICE MEMBERS WHOPROUDLY SERVED OUR COUNTRY ANDSIGNED ON THE DOTTED LINE,KNOWING WHAT THEIR FATE MAY BE.[GUNSHOTS]