Selena Gomez set to play pioneering mountaineer in new biopic

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Selena Gomez has signed up to play pioneering mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in a new biopic.


Silvia Vasquez-Lavado Peruvian-American explorer, and mountaineer

'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories | [Video]

'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |

Netflix has renewed 'Emily in Paris' for a second season, Warner Bros. is in early talks with Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise & Selena Gomez will portray mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in biopic.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:39Published
Selena Gomez Set to Play Trailblazing Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in New Biopic | THR News [Video]

Selena Gomez Set to Play Trailblazing Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in New Biopic | THR News

Selena Gomez is headed back to the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively reveal that the singer, actress and entrepreneur is set to play trailblazing Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in a new biopic.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:36Published

Selena Gomez American singer, actress and producer

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Selena Gomez 'not ashamed' 2020 election will be her first time voting [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Selena Gomez 'not ashamed' 2020 election will be her first time voting

Selena Gomez is determined to make her "vote count" after confessing it's her first time participating in a U.S. election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Selena Gomez to star as trailblazing mountaineer in biopic

Selena Gomez is set to play a trailblazing gay mountaineer in an upcoming biopic, it has been...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Selena Gomez to play mountaineering pioneer in a new film

Selena Gomez to play mountaineering pioneer in a new film

Selena Gomez to play mountaineering pioneer in a new film

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:48Published
THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY Film - Produced by Selena Gomez

THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY Film - Produced by Selena Gomez

THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY Film Trailer - From Executive Producer Selena Gomez and Writer/Director Natalie Krinsky, watch the new trailer for the romantic comedy, The Broken Hearts Gallery

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:28Published
Health Officials Preparing For Worst As U.S. Reports Record High New COVID Cases

Health Officials Preparing For Worst As U.S. Reports Record High New COVID Cases

COVID-19 cases are surging across the country. More than 100,000 new cases were reported Wednesday – a new record. Are we about to enter a deadly third wave? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published