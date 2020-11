Shannon Sharpe: It's not AB's fault that Mike Evans isn't pleased with his amount of targets | UNDISPUTED

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Antonio Brown when they already had two returning thousand-yard receivers, their position coach believes there are plenty of targets to go around.

The Bucs receiver coach told reporters quote, 'there's one football, and Tom Brady does a great job distributing the football.'

But according to the numbers, Bucsโ€™ 3-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans is on track for the fewest targets of any season of his career and has been targeted on just 16% of his routes run.

And itโ€™s important to consider that AB still hasnโ€™t been fully integrated into the offense yet.

