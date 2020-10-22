Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Packaging & Containers

Helping drag down the group were shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, down about 16.1% and shares of Ardmore Shipping off about 8.4% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%.

Also lagging the market Thursday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Westrock, trading lower by about 3.8% and Greif, trading lower by about 3%.