Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Packaging & Containers

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Packaging & Containers

Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, down about 16.1% and shares of Ardmore Shipping off about 8.4% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, down about 16.1% and shares of Ardmore Shipping off about 8.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Westrock, trading lower by about 3.8% and Greif, trading lower by about 3%.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Sporting Goods & Activities [Video]

Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Sporting Goods & Activities

In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hanesbrands, down about 19.6% and shares of Gildan Activewear..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Thursday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, General Contractors & Builders [Video]

Thursday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Thursday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Fortress Energy, off about 15.5% and shares of ONE..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals [Video]

Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tri Pointe Group, down about 7.7% and..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published