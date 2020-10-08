Nicola Adams and Katya Jones out of Strictly after positive Covid-19 test

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones have been forced to exit Strictly Come Dancingafter the professional dancer tested positive for coronavirus.

The BBC saidRussian dancer Jones, 31, had returned a positive test while asymptomatic andwas now self-isolating.

Olympic boxer Adams, 38, will not be able to continuewith another professional partner as she must also self-isolate separately for14 days.