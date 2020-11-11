Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keeping ideology above country has harmed democracy: PM Modi at JNU event

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Keeping ideology above country has harmed democracy: PM Modi at JNU event

Keeping ideology above country has harmed democracy: PM Modi at JNU event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus on November 12 via video conferencing.

After unveiling the statue, PM Modi said that priority to one's own ideology than interest of nation has harmed the democratic setup.

PM Modi said, 'One thing that has harmed a lot to democratic set up of our country is giving more priority to one's own ideology than the interest of nation.'


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi's talks with US President-elect Joe Biden 'will happen in due course': MEA

 PM Modi had congratulated the US president elected on his victory and appreciated his role in strengthening ties as the vice-president in the Obama..
DNA
PM Modi at 17th virtual ASEAN summit says, ‘ASEAN core of east act policy’ [Video]

PM Modi at 17th virtual ASEAN summit says, ‘ASEAN core of east act policy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said enhancing all kinds of connectivity, including in social, digital and financial spheres, with the 10-nation ASEAN grouping is a major priority for India. He made the remarks at a virtual summit between India and the ASEAN."We believe a cohesive and responsive ASEAN is needed for security and growth for all in the region," Modi said. He also said that there are many similarities between India's 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' and ASEAN's 'Outlook on Indo Pacific'. "Enhancing every type of connectivity between India and ASEAN -- physical, economic, social, digital, financial, maritime -- is a major priority for us. In the last few years, we have come close to all these areas," he said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:55Published
PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda's statue at JNU campus [Video]

PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda's statue at JNU campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus on November 12 via video conferencing. Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal was also present during the virtual unveiling ceremony. PM Modi during the ceremony said, 'I wish that this statue inspires everyone, gives courage, compassion and teaches us dedication and intense love for our country.'

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:48Published

Jawaharlal Nehru University Jawaharlal Nehru University Public central university in New Delhi, India

'Hope his statue teaches devotion, love towards nation': PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda statue in JNU campus

 "Swami Vivekananda wanted that education in the country should be such that it provides self-confidence to individuals and makes them Aatmanirbhar. The New..
DNA
‘Keep national interest above ideologies’: PM Modi tells JNU students [Video]

‘Keep national interest above ideologies’: PM Modi tells JNU students

PM Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University via video-conferencing. PM Modi urged students to keep up the spirit of debate but also added that their ideology should not be above national interest. ‘One thing that has harmed our democratic system a lot is giving priority to ideology over national interest. Our ideology should be seen supporting not opposing nation in matters of national interest,’ PM Modi said during his address to students. PM Modi spoke about the emergency period and said that leaders from all parties and ideologies had come together in national interest. He said that no political leader had to compromise on their ideology but they made national interest their priority. ‘You should not compromise on your ideology for selfish reasons. Such kind of opportunism cannot succeed in these times,’ PM Modi added. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:11Published

Swami Vivekananda Swami Vivekananda Indian Hindu monk and philosopher (1863-1902)


Related videos from verified sources

Dynasty politics poses biggest threat to democracy: PM Modi [Video]

Dynasty politics poses biggest threat to democracy: PM Modi

Celebrations at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital is underway following the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020. Prime Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:25Published
PM Modi thanks nation for enthusiastically participating in festival of democracy [Video]

PM Modi thanks nation for enthusiastically participating in festival of democracy

Celebrations at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital is underway following the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020. Prime Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:14Published