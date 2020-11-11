Keeping ideology above country has harmed democracy: PM Modi at JNU event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus on November 12 via video conferencing.

After unveiling the statue, PM Modi said that priority to one's own ideology than interest of nation has harmed the democratic setup.

PM Modi said, 'One thing that has harmed a lot to democratic set up of our country is giving more priority to one's own ideology than the interest of nation.'