David Fincher Inks Exclusive 4-Year Deal With Netflix

David Fincher Inks Exclusive, 4-Year Deal With Netflix.

The 'Social Network' and 'Fight Club' director has developed and directed content for Netflix for years.

Past collaborations include 'House of Cards' and 'Mindhunter.'.

I’m here to deliver them ‘content’ — whatever it means — likely to bring them spectators, in my small sphere of influence, David Fincher, via The Verge.

Fincher's most recent film, 'Mank,' which debuts in theaters on Nov.

13, will appear on Netflix weeks later on Dec.

4.

He says he would like to use the Netflix deal to expand his body of work to make different kinds of films, "like Picasso painted.".

Fincher joins a growing list of film directors and showrunners who have signed Netflix deals.

Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy and 'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff and D.B.

Weiss have all signed Netflix deals