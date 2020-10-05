Prima facie it's a case of suicide: Kangra SSP on actor Asif Basra's death

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12.

Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan said, "53-year-old Asif Basra hanged himself, he was living here from sometime on lease.

We are investigating the matter.

The body is being sent for post-mortem and accordingly whatever findings will come we will investigate.

Prima facie it is a case of suicide." The 53-year-old actor has given numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che.'

He was last seen in Hostages.