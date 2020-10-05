Prima facie it's a case of suicide: Kangra SSP on actor Asif Basra's death

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Mcleodganj SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI that a forensic team reached the spot and the police in investigating the matter. The 53-year old actor has given numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che.' Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to express grief. He wrote, "Asif Basra! Can't be true. This is just very, very sad."
Asif Basra, who starred in web series Paatal Lok and film Kai Po Che, has died at 53. The actor was found dead in a private complex in Himachal's Dharamshala. Police said that a forensic team is at the spot and they are probing the matter. Reports say that Asif had been living in a rented house in McLeodganj for the last 5 years. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was among the first from the industry to react to Asif's death. The actor was last seen in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar series Hostages. Asif also starred as a senior executive in a media house in Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok. Asif also acted in films like Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Krrish 3, etc. Asif also starred in foreign productions like Quicksand and Outsourced. The 53-year-old actor also played a cameo in One Night with the King.
