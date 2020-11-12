Hooked On Science - Thanksgiving Tablecloth Trick

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

Our “Science Guy,” Jason Lindsey, can and so can you, he shows us the science behind the trick.

Have you ever considered ripping the tablecloth from underneath the Thanksgiving feast?

You can do it, all you got to do is use a little science.

Use real dishes.

Then take the tablecloth and pull straight down.

Three, two, one.

It worked!

The science, it's simple.

It’s all about inertia, the tendency for an object, the dishes, to resist change, the tablecloth moving from underneath it.

For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.