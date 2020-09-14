Alok Sharma announces £2.2 billion fund to support businesses closed in lockdown



Alok Sharma British Conservative politician Alok Sharma: No-deal Brexit will be matter of semantics



Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said a no-deal Brexit will be a matter of "semantics". Asked if the "Australia deal" was another term for a no-deal situation, Mr Sharma said: "It depends, you can use the phrase 'no deal', but the point is there is a deal."



Business Secretary, Alok Sharma has urged those who may be confused as to what coronavirus restrictions apply to them, to seek the information online.



The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell a growing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. Boris Johnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commons on Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson made the case to MPs that it is crucial that the legislation, which the Government has said would breach international law, is in place by the end of the year in order to act as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.