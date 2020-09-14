Global  
 

Alok Sharma announces £2.2 billion fund to support businesses closed in lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Business Secretary Alok Sharma said £2.2 billion was being distributed tocouncils to fund grants for firms forced to close as a result of lockdownmeasures.


Alok Sharma Alok Sharma British Conservative politician

