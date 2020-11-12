Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harvard Cleared Of Racial Bias Against Asian Americans In Admissions

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Harvard Cleared Of Racial Bias Against Asian Americans In Admissions
WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Appeals Court Clears Harvard of Racial Bias in Admissions

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a ruling clearing Harvard University of discrimination...
Newsmax - Published