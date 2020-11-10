Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Studio bosses reportedly bail out of Gerard Butler's new film over Covid insurance issues

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Studio bosses reportedly bail out of Gerard Butler's new film over Covid insurance issues

Studio bosses reportedly bail out of Gerard Butler's new film over Covid insurance issues

Gerard Butler's new action movie, The Plane, has suffered a big blow following a decision by studio bosses at Lionsgate to bail out.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gerard Butler Gerard Butler Scottish actor


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump 2020 adviser Cory Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19

 Lewandowski has been involved in President Trump's legal battles in Philadelphia.
CBS News

Iowa teacher, 38, dies days after testing positive for COVID-19: 'There's a lot of sadness'

 Jason Englert, 38, was in his first year of teaching a gifted students program when it was tragically cut short.
 
USATODAY.com
Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S. [Video]

Jobless claims drop to 7-month low in U.S.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of decline has slowed and further improvement could be limited by a raging COVID-19 pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published

Lionsgate American entertainment company

Related news from verified sources

Gerard Butler's Upcoming Movie 'The Plane' Loses Lionsgate as Studio For This Reason

Lionsgate has decided to withdraw plans from distributing the new thriller The Plane starring Gerard...
Just Jared - Published

Lionsgate Pulls Out of Gerard Butler’s ‘The Plane’ Over COVID-19 Insurance Concerns

Lionsgate Pulls Out of Gerard Butler’s ‘The Plane’ Over COVID-19 Insurance Concerns Lionsgate has withdrawn from plans to distribute the upcoming Gerard Butler thriller “The Plane”...
The Wrap - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at dubbing studio in Mumbai [Video]

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at dubbing studio in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. The two were presumably dubbing for their fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Ranbir and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published
Gerard Butler back for new Olympus Has Fallen sequel Night Has Fallen [Video]

Gerard Butler back for new Olympus Has Fallen sequel Night Has Fallen

Gerard Butler is set to reprise his role as US Secret Service Agent Mike Banning for another sequel to 'Olympus Has Fallen'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:00Published
Gerard Butler back for new Olympus Has Fallen sequel [Video]

Gerard Butler back for new Olympus Has Fallen sequel

Gerard Butler is set to reprise his role as US Secret Service Agent Mike Banning for another sequel to 'Olympus Has Fallen'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:00Published