Election 2020: Biden Picks Chief Of Staff, Trump Points To Georgia Recount
Election 2020: Biden Picks Chief Of Staff, Trump Points To Georgia Recount
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his White House chief of staff, going with someone very familiar to him.
CBS News' Skyler Henry reports.
