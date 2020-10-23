Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A closer look at the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
A closer look at the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

A closer look at the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Unboxing the new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which both go on salein the UK on Friday November 13.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Smartphones released by Apple Inc. in 2020 as part of their fourteenth-generation iPhone lineup

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has superb camera, but differences will be hard to notice

 Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099, while Mini is $699. Both have improved cameras, but the Max has more camera-nerd features.
USATODAY.com

iPhone 12 mini will charge slower over MagSafe than other iPhone 12 models

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 mini will charge slower over the company’s new MagSafe wireless charger than the..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Apple's new phones: First look at iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

Apple's iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Mini come out on Friday. Here's our first look at both, the big...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


First iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max hands-on videos illustrate vast size difference

Apple this week invited press outlets to take a first look at iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max...
AppleInsider - Published

MagSafe Duo reviews: A convenient but expensive way to charge iPhone and Apple Watch

Alongside the first reviews of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, we’ve also gotten closer...
9to5Mac - Published


Related videos from verified sources

IPhone 12 Mini And Pro Max Preorders Available [Video]

IPhone 12 Mini And Pro Max Preorders Available

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
iPhone 12 First Impressions: Pro, Max and Mini! [Video]

iPhone 12 First Impressions: Pro, Max and Mini!

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:34Published
iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves [Video]

iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves

The new iPhone 12 and the iPhone12 Pro models are hitting the Apple Store shelves for the first time. The Pro Max model is still only available for preorder on Nov. 6. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:11Published