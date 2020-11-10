Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 5 minutes ago

The shooting took place around 8:15 p.m. outside Romney Meadows Apartments.

Left one person injured on tuesday evening.

According to lafayette police sergeant ian o'shields, the shooting happened at about 8:15-pm outside romney meadows apartments.

O'shields says the shooting took place on the intersection of cernan court and westchester lane.

Police say they arrested nayshawn dennard in the case.

O'shields says dennard was booked into jail for allegedly committing aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, and public intoxication.

He currently does not