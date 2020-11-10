Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting
The shooting took place around 8:15 p.m. outside Romney Meadows Apartments.

Left one person injured on tuesday evening.

According to lafayette police sergeant ian o'shields, the shooting happened at about 8:15-pm outside romney meadows apartments.

O'shields says the shooting took place on the intersection of cernan court and westchester lane.

Police say they arrested nayshawn dennard in the case.

O'shields says dennard was booked into jail for allegedly committing aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, and public intoxication.

He currently does not




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man swims through 6-foot-deep floodwater to rescue stranded dog as Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines [Video]

Man swims through 6-foot-deep floodwater to rescue stranded dog as Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Home washed away as Typhoon Vamco causes severe floods in the Philippines [Video]

Home washed away as Typhoon Vamco causes severe floods in the Philippines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Philadelphia Police Investigating Shooting In Grays Ferry [Video]

Philadelphia Police Investigating Shooting In Grays Ferry

It happened Tuesday morning and left a man in critical condition.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:15Published