Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation

Lee Cain has been spotted in Whitehall following his dramatic resignation as the Prime Minister's director of communications.

He had been offered the post of chief of staff but a backlash among Tories and Mr Johnson's inner circle ultimately led him on Wednesday to announce his departure from No 10 rather than a promotion.

His exit has sparked speculation that he could be followed by Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's top adviser who is seen as the most powerful figure in No 10.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lee Cain British communications worker

Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting' [Video]

Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting'

Anneliese Dodds has criticised the government for focusing on "internal squabbling" rather than "sorting out the problems facing our country". Her comments come following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. The Shadow Chancellor added that "this kind of infighting is really quite extraordinary at such a critical time for our country". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
Who are the key players in the Downing Street power struggle? [Video]

Who are the key players in the Downing Street power struggle?

A bitter power struggle at the heart of Downing Street has spilled over intothe public eye during a crucial stage of the coronavirus pandemic. It has sofar led to the resignation of director of communications Lee Cain, and it isunlikely the turmoil has ended. Here is a look at some of the key players inthe dispute.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation [Video]

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil [Video]

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings ignores media questionsoutside his home on Thursday. The departure of the Number 10 communicationschief Lee Cain has led to speculation the controversial aide may leave DowningStreet.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Dominic Cummings Dominic Cummings British political strategist for Boris Johnson

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain [Video]

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain

Dominic Cummings has arrived at Number 10 amid turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain. There is rumoured to be a bitter internal power struggle currently going on within Downing Street, but the chief adviser to Boris Johnson refused to answer questions over the departure of Mr Cain or whether he would now be resigning himself. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:23Published
Cummings and Spencer arrive at Cobra meeting [Video]

Cummings and Spencer arrive at Cobra meeting

The prime minister's special adviser Dominic Cummings and Chief Whip Mark Spencer arrive in Downing Street for a Cobra meeting with Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Angela Rayner mocks Dominic Cummings' as she criticises testing system [Video]

Angela Rayner mocks Dominic Cummings' as she criticises testing system

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner makes a dig at the Prime Minister's chiefadviser Dominic Cummings as she criticised the government's testing system.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:19Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Why wait for Apple or Facebook when you can build your own DIY smart glasses today?

 Photo by Sam March

Smart glasses — depending on who you ask — are the future. But if you’d rather not wait for a company like Apple or Facebook..
The Verge
First polar bear born in UK in 25 years moved to new home [Video]

First polar bear born in UK in 25 years moved to new home

The first polar bear to be born in the UK in 25 years is being moved from his home in Scotland to a park in England. Hamish, who is two-and-a-half years old, was moved from the Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which already has four other polar bears. Breeding programmes like the one Hamish was part of are essential to the survival of the polar bear species, which scientists predict could be extinct by the end of the century due to global warming Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Gove: EU needs to show flexibility in the trade negotiations [Video]

Gove: EU needs to show flexibility in the trade negotiations

Michael Gove has said the EU needs to show flexibility in the Brexit negotiations. When asked in the Commons if there was anything the UK was willing to "concede or compromise on", the government minister said "the UK has already shown a great degree of flexibility in these negotiations, but it is important also that the European Union shows flexibility too." Mr Gove added "there needs to be a full recognition that we are sovereign equals. And any attempt to continue to tie the UK into EU processes or to extend EU jurisdiction by other means would be quite wrong." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

Spin chief resignation 'massive distraction' [Video]

Spin chief resignation 'massive distraction'

The former Deputy Chief of Staff to David Cameron on the resignation of Number 10's Director of Communications, Lee Cain.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:38Published
Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers [Video]

Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insists Boris Johnson is "surrounded by astrong team of advisers" despite the resignation of Downing Street director ofcommunications Lee Cain. The Housing Secretary..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Polly Toynbee Explains What Lee Cain's Resignation Means [Video]

Polly Toynbee Explains What Lee Cain's Resignation Means

Polly Toynbee explained on Newsnight that the resignation of Lee Cain could be as detrimental to Boris Johnson's prime ministership as it was when Theresa May lost her equivalent number.

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published